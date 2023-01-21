Fenton Police alerting area businesses about possible bogus food drive

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton Police Department is asking area businesses to be on the look out for an individual asking for donations connected to a food drive.
The department taking to social media to get get the word out, and posted pictures of the individual, his vehicle and a flyer for a food drive.
ABC 12 called the number listed on the flyer for the food drive, and it goes to an automated message for a medical device. The website listed comes up as invalid.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fenton Police Department at (810) 629-5311.