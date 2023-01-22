 Skip to main content
Fenton police warn of fake food drive

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton Police Department is asking area businesses to be on the lookout for an individual approaching them and requesting donations.

The department is spreading the word on social media by posting pictures of the individual, his vehicle and a flyer for a food drive.

The website listed on the flyer is invalid and calls to the number provided lead to an automated message about a medical device.

If you have been approached by this individual, please contact the Fenton Police Department.

