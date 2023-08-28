Fenton Township community cleaning up after last week's storm

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents across Michigan are still cleaning up following last week's storms.
A home in Fenton Township suffered serious tree damage after the wind from the storm split the tree nearly in half.
One neighbor says she grabbed her dog and took shelter that night.
"All of a sudden, it got real windy," says Fenton township Resident Ruth Schneider. "Then the wind hit my the front of my house, and it kind of bowed in. It's three sections, and the middle action was kind of bowed in. I thought, holy moly, so I grabbed my little shih tzu, and boy, we headed to the basement, and we waited until it was completely over before I even just thought about coming out."
The homeowner says she's reaching out to her insurance company to make a damage claim.