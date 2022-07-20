Fewer kids getting routine vaccinations – is COVID to blame?

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Across the state and in Mid-Michigan, fewer toddlers are receiving routine vaccinations than two years ago with just 68.1% vaccinated in March of this year, compared to 73.8% two years ago in our state.
Some say COVID-19 and pandemic misinformation has caused a distrust of vaccines overall.
“Speaking from what I know about new moms, everyone is so into homeopathic methods and they don't want to put stuff into their kids’ bodies that they're not quite sure what it is,” said Gladwin County parent Amber Hubble.
Hubble is a parent to school aged children who have had routine vaccinations all their lives. But she says she knows some who feel differently.
Data released on the state's latest vaccine report card indicates that nearly 52,000 toddlers are more vulnerable to preventable illnesses like chickenpox, mumps, measles and polio.
“With vaccine hesitancy kind of growing in the United States, there's a small number of parents that are hesitant about getting their children, especially toddlers, vaccinated,” said Joel Strasz, Public Health Director of the Bay County Health Department.
He says putting off doctor visits during the pandemic has also contributed to this decline and in Bay County, 68 percent of toddlers have received their routine vaccinations -- whereas the national average is 75%.
“Bay County overall is number three for toddler vaccinations in the state of Michigan and Midland County is very close to us. Those numbers kind of drop off as you go down south,” said Strasz.
He said that vaccine opposition can be dangerous.
“If a child does get measles, it can be a pretty serious thing. It can be life threatening in some cases. Not all, but in some cases,” Strasz said.
Bay County parent Tracy Douglas tells ABC12 that she is on board with routine toddler vaccinations. But the COVID-19 vaccine for toddlers is another story.
"As a mother of two children ages seven and nine, I had no concern with them receiving the COVID vaccine. Ages four and younger, however, makes me nervous with there being little amount of time and statistics regarding the effects on young children and infants,” Douglas said.
“Even if your child is reasonably healthy and can weather an infection or an illness, there may be other children that are not as healthy or robust as your child,” Strasz said.
The Bay County Health Department reminds residents with school age children that now is the time to schedule their vaccinations.
Parents and guardians can do this by calling the department at 989-895-4009 extension 2.