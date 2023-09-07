FIA launches Sensory Friendly Initiative with tools and designated quiet spaces

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Institute of Arts is a place where visitors from all walks of life can understand and appreciate arts. Now, they're taking a step forward to make the institution a more welcoming place, in the spirit of inclusion and accessibility.
As a part of their Sensory Friendly Initiative, adults and children can go to the the front desk and pick up this bag full of sensory supportive materials.
"As part of our initiative of "belonging for all," we are working very hard to create more accessible spaces and tools," said Libby Sheldon, early childhood education and accessibility specialist of FIA.
Sensory disorders can have a major impact on social, emotional, and physical well-being.
Sheldon showed ABC 12 how tools in Flint Institute of Arts' new sensory bags will accommodate and support certain clinical populations such as autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
"In response to data telling us 1 in 37 births, children or adults may have a sensory outcome in their life," said Sheldon.
The sensory bags will include sunglasses, noise canceling headphones, fidgets, visual supports and social stories. Weighted lap pads will also be available to any interested visitors.
Being one of the largest museum art schools in the nation, the FIA's designated quiet zones will help visitors with sensory disorders better understand their environment and support them to feel secure.
"We're really wanting to meet people right where they are, so they can come and learn in a safe and healthy environment for them," said Sheldon.
The FIA says its proud this collaborative effort will make sure every guest has a comfortable, fun, meaningful experience.
"It's the inclusion piece. Everyone belonging and making our museum and our studios, and our art schools belonging for everyone," she added.
The initiative is donor-funded. The museum is working on more accommodating initiatives and dedicating spaces for the long-term quiet zones.
For more on Sensory Friendly Pre-visit Resources, visit FIA's website here. For more information, Sheldon can be reached at lsheldon@flintarts.org.