Fight over Aretha Franklin's will shows value of estate planning

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan jury has ruled the will found under Aretha Franklin's couch cushion is a legal document.
The decision brings over four years of fighting over the Franklin estate to an end. It also calls into question how you should prepare your will, regardless of if you have the same amount of assets as the Queen of Soul.
Your will can be something as simple as a handwritten sheet of paper. Still, lawyers recommend you meet with them, so you don't leave out any important details.
"The problem with that is sometimes that's not really well thought out," said attorney Robert Mannor. "If you have that handwritten or text message will, that's not all that thought out. So, having a clear plan in place is the better option."
It's never too early to begin that plan either. Mannor recommends starting your will as soon as you can.
"I think once you turn 18, you need to have some documents in place," said Mannor. "Because it's not just about the will. It's about things like your healthcare decision-making, financial power of attorney, [and] legal power of attorney."
A will is the most basic form of estate planning you can do right now. Mannor says that's a good place to start, but the more you have, including your car and home, the better it may be to set up a trust instead.
"If you don't have kids and you're young, maybe a will would be sufficient," said Mannor. "The older we get and the more assets we get - if we have kids or we have real estate - the trust is going to be a better answer."
Mannor also recommends a trust over a will because it is not required to go through probate court, saving you time and money.
Genesee County provides free legal services for those over the age of 60 through Legal Services of Eastern Michigan. For more information, visit their website: https://lsem-mi.org/