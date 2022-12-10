"Fill the Trailer" event in Saginaw supports local veterans

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw community came out to support veterans this holiday season by holding a donation drive.
The 5th annual 'Fill the Trailer' event was aimed at giving out personal hygiene products to homeless or low-income veterans and their families in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
The folks at the Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition say it is an important way they give back to the people who gave everything to protect our country.
This year, over 156 boxes of hygiene products were delivered, and officials expect that to provide a year's worth of support to area veterans.