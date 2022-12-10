Final day to apply for new furnace in Saginaw Rehab Program

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The deadline to apply to get a new furnace through the Home Rehabilitation Program in Saginaw is today.
The home rehab program is funded with about $4 million from the American Rescue Plan. Dozens of people signed up last weekend during the kickoff.
In the spring, the program will expand to include repairs to roofs and replacement of windows.
But residents should keep in mind that only one service per household is allowed.
You can complete your furnace application from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Saginaw City Hall.