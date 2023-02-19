Fire breaks out in vacant buildings in Lennon

LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire broke out earlier today on E. Lennon Road in Lennon.
The fire appears to have started at vacant buildings across the street from the Police Department.
MLive reported there was a push for the building to be demolished earlier this month.
Officials for the village and Shiawassee County wanted to use a $75,000 grant from the Michigan State Land Bank Authority tear down the building due to its damaged roof and foundation.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.