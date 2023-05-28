Fire crews put out blaze at old Atherton East Apartments

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint fire crews responded to an apartment fire on the city's South side Saturday night.
Multiple trucks were dispatched to the former Atherton East Apartments just after 8 PM.
The burning building suffered heavy damage.
In April, the city of Flint announced it's using $1.5 million in federal funds for targeted demolitions of the old Atherton East public housing development.
Flint also received a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2018 to replace Atherton East and relocate residents to more desirable locations.