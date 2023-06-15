Fire crews respond to a house fire in Bay City Wednesday

BAY CITY Mich. (WJRT) - No injuries were reported following an attic fire in Bay City Wednesday evening.
Just after 7 p.m., the Bay City Department of Public Safety units were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Arbor St. for a report of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, fire crews found light smoke coming from the home's roof. Crews found a small fire in the attic, before extinguishing the flames. No extension of the fire was found, and the homeowner was allowed to return to the house.
The incident is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.