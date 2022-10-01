 Skip to main content
Fired sheriff's deputy charged with attempting to solicit a minor

  Updated
  • 0
Fired sheriff deputy arraigned on felony charge for attempting to solicit a minor

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A fired Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy was arraigned on a felony charge for attempting to solicit a person he believed was a 15-year- old girl for sexual purposes.

33-year-old Jared Frederick Salisbury is charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a 4-year felony.

Frederick was released from the Oakland County Jail on a $25,000 personal bond.  As a condition of bond, Salisbury is to have no contact with minor children and is not to use a computer or the internet.

“Any behavior that targets young people is deplorable and anyone who does should be held to account for their actions,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Salisbury was a probationary Deputy employed by the Sheriff’s Office for five months. He was fired Sept. 6, after the Sheriff’s Office was alerted to possible criminal activity involving Salisbury.

A resident reported seeing a social media post in which a man – later identified as Salisbury – attempted to arrange a meeting with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl and that the man may be an Oakland County employee. Detectives quickly linked the social media chat to Salisbury.

Salisbury is to appear Oct. 11 in Pontiac’s 50th District Court for a probable cause conference.

