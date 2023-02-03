First fire-damaged business reopens in Holly

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - After months of work, "Creative Fashions" welcomed customers once again Friday night.
"We're very blessed and very fortunate to be back now," said Jerome Rasko, owner of Creative Fashions.
June's massive fire singed his wall and blew in the windows. And his building took heavy smoke and water damage. He called it a "total loss."
Rasko said he felt their version of the decades-old store, which re-launched in February 2020, never got a chance to shine between the pandemic and the fire.
And he was committed to keeping the shop's legacy alive.
"We're very resilient, just like the people of Holly. So we said we're not quitters. We don't give up," Rasko said.
Battle Alley Coffee owner Linda Stouffer told ABC12 she's happy to see her old neighbor return.
"With Creative Fashions coming back tonight with their grand re-opening, [the alley's] gonna be alive again," said Stouffer.
And she's not the only one. Longtime customer Marian Minauro is eager to shop again.
"I'm actually very happy about it. I'm looking forward to it and can't wait to see all the new things," Minauro said.
And it's that kind of support that Rasko said helped make this re-opening possible.
"People made very generous donations that helped us as businesses and helped our staff members as businesses to keep us all going through the process. So, I can't stress enough that it takes a village. and the village of Holly is, by far, the best," he said.