Flag Day ceremony to be held in Genesee County

  • Updated
  • 0
American Flag

American flag in front of blue sky. (Storyblocks)

GENESEE COUNTY - The Flint Elks Lodge #222 is inviting the community to an American Flag Day celebration.

It said the ceremony on Tuesday will include patriotic songs by the Elks Choir, speeches by dignitaries, and inspiring stories. A local Boy Scouts unit will serve as flag honor guards.

The Lodge in the Grand Blanc area also invited other groups including Moose, Eagles, Knights of Columbus, and VFW members to unite for the ceremony. 

Organizers said parking was available for anyone attending the June 14 celebration at 4 p.m. at the Lodge at 7177 E. Maple Avenue. 

