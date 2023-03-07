Flint 7-year-old recovering from double-amputation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - 7-year-old Kaden of Flint continues his recovery after doctors had to amputate his legs on Friday.
Kaden's medical journey started just before Christmas, when he felt a little under the weather.
His mom, Michele Stevenson, said she had no reason to think it was anything other than a cold until days later, when his legs showed severe swelling.
He had the flu and Group A Strep. And while most know Strep for its effects on the throat, Dr. Rosemary Olivero, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Helen DeVos Hospital, said it can also have effects on the skin.
In Kaden's case, it was nectrotizing fasciitis that destroyed the muscles and tissues in his legs.
Dr. Olivero explained that his strep became "invasive" and traveled to a part of the body where it wasn't supposed to be.
"The biological mechanisms aren't totally well-defined, but the viral infection causes an immune problem- an inflammatory problem. It allows invasion of bacteria and then a bacterial infection can follow," said Olivero.
Throughout his treatment, he's been one brave kid.
He told ABC12 he didn't feel scared of the amputation. When asked why, he said "I don't know."
Stevenson said Kaden also struggled against an intense immune reaction that damaged his heart and kidneys.
And while they still had to amputate his legs, she's grateful for what the doctors managed to save.
"His hands were actually supposed to be in the same shape as his legs. I'm just grateful that we didn't have the same turnout with his turnout with his hands that he did with his legs. Because we could have ended up with both arms amputated, as well," said Stevenson.
After surgery, Kaden big challenges are the transfer board and arm strength.
Stevenson said many challenges are ahead of them, including housing.
"I have to find somewhere that is more accessible to him. Where we currently stay is not going to work out with his wheelchair and him being able to do things independently," she explained.
But she thinks they'll be okay if they can keep the optimism Kaden showed even during their airlift to Grand Rapids.
"It was scary. I kinda got scared, but I kinda had fun about that," Kaden remembered.
Stevenson's friends and family have set up a gofundme to help her cover expenses.