Flint advocates push for CROWN Act to be passed in Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is looking to join a number of states that are taking a stand against discrimination based on natural hairstyle and texture.
State lawmakers are making a third attempt to pass the CROWN Act.
If passed, Michigan would join 20 states that have passed their own version of the bill.
CROWN is an acronym standing for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," allowing women who have different textures and cultural hairstyles to have a space to just - be.
"Oh my goodness the fact that anything about our identity as Black people has to be put in a form of a law or some type of process or have to be made political in order for other cultures to receive and to respect it is insane to me," said Jarielle Nettles.
Anti-Hair Discrimination legislation - the CROWN ACT - was first introduced and passed in California in 2019.
The same year, Jarielle Nettles began a personal and emotional journey with her Crown after suffering hair loss while being treated for lupus.
"I had to go under chemical treatments," Nettles said. "So a lot of depression, and a lot of identity issues just trying to figure out what is the best way to care for my hair."
Hair discrimination against both Black men and women continues to be a long-lasting issue in the workplace, schools, athletics, even in healthcare spaces.
"I hate to feel that I am defending my crown because I am a lot of the time," said Nettles. "And that's a weird space to be in to defend myself about my hair in the workplace."
A recent study by Dove and LinkedIn found Black women are more likely to experience microaggressions around their hair and finding that their hair is 2.5 times more likely to be deemed unprofessional.
"Having the people that you work for say you have to take your wrap off because they assume you may have a weapon underneath," Jarielle Nettles said.
Jarielle's sister and natural hair stylist, Jalondria Nettles of J. Nicole Customs, is on a mission to uplift and change the narrative of not just her sister's reality but other women in Flint that have a similar journey.
"I encourage my clients to really look at it as a strength. I think it's a power," said Jalondria Nettles. "And I think it's magic quite literally that my hair can do 7 different things in a matter of 7 different days."
Continuing her mission, Jalondria is gearing up to open a new location for J. Nicole Customs in downtown Flint on March 16, 2023.
Some parts of Michigan like Detroit, Oakland County and Ingham County have adopted the CROWN Act.
