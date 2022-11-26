Flint apartment fire leaves a dozen out of their homes this holiday weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A dozen people in Flint are forced out of their homes this holiday weekend after a fire tore through the Forest Park Manor Apartments yesterday morning.
The people who live there said it was a close call and some are still figuring out their next steps. But thanks to their neighbors and the firefighters, they're still alive to ask those questions.
"All of us could've died," resident William Ivory said.
Ivory said everything was fine when he left for groceries early Friday. But things changed drastically by the time he returned.
"It was ambulances, fire trucks, people standing outside. I'm wondering what's going on and they say 'the building's on fire,'" Ivory said.
Flint Interim Fire Chief Theron Wiggins says his department got the call at about 8:20 a.m. and said the fire stayed contained to just one apartment in the complex.
"When I opened the door, the smoke hit me in the face. I had to close my door," resident Clementine Cooke, who lives in the apartment right next door to where the fire happened, said.
The heat and smoke were too intense, so she had to escape through her ground-floor window.
"I felt nervous. I just didn't want to panic. But I was nervous," Cooke said.
It was a close call for Cooke, but she and everyone else made it out okay thanks to both neighbors and firefighters.
"We had to get three to four people from the stairs. Two ladies had to jump out the window and they had to be caught. Then they had to go up, get a man out, get another man up, then they had to get two out downstairs," Ivory said.
And while the fire was extinguished, smoke and water have displaced the residents.
After the fire, residents bagged up what they could before management boarded up the building.
Some, including Cooke say they'll stay with family. But many, like Ivory, hope they can come back.
"This is my home. I'm 68. I can't be going here, there, everywhere," he said.
Chief Wiggins tells us the cause of the fire is under investigation, but they do have a person of interest. We also tried reaching out to the owners, the Flint Housing Commission, for a statement-but the office is closed for the holiday weekend.
The Red Cross is helping the residents who lost their homes.