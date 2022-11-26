Flint apartment fire leaves a dozen out of their homes this holiday weekend

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 23 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 33 knots. The largest significant waves will be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet. * WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI and Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Saturday with the largest waves expected around 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&