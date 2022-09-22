Flint ARPA funds remain in deadlock

FLINT, Mich. ((WJRT) - With ARPA money - it's use it or lose it! And a majority of Flint's ARPA funds remain in deadlock!
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said on Thursday there's been no action on the budget he proposed in June 2022.
$70 million for the people of Flint remains unused- and the deadline to get those funds allocated is fast approaching.
"I'm unapologetic, and I'm intentional about moving this community forward,"said Neely, expressing high hopes for his budget despite his frustration with the council.
"We don't want people to play politics with these dollars. Because people need relief, especially in the water area," Neely said.
However, Councilwoman Tonya Burns rejects his accusation of playing politics.
When it comes to Neely's play for $300 credits for water bills- Burns said the council thinks it doesn't do enough for people with larger overdue bills.
"If you are still going to get your water cut off, it does not apply as a payment. And it does not help any residents in need from having their water shut off," Burns explained.
She said the council also believes the ARPA money could go a lot further if combined with other funding.
BURNS "Are there more funds we can leverage to get a bigger increase to residents to really help them?"
But Neely told ABC12 he's open to compromise.
"Absolutely, 100%, that's what it is. When you have two co-equal branches of government, both have to work for the best interests of the public," he said.
The water credits topic was shelved again at Wednesday night's meeting.
It will come back up for discussion on Monday, September 26.
Local governments have had about a year and a half to decide how to spend American Rescue Plan funds. President Biden signed the bill into law last March- exactly one year after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
Last May, Flint received half of its more than 94 million dollars. The second half was then sent to the city sometime in the year following. Flint has spent well under half of the funds so far. American Rescue Plan funds must be allocated by the end of 2024. The money must be spent by the end of 2026.