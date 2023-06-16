Flint barbers praise passage of CROWN act

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint's barbers are excited after Thursday saw Governor Gretchen Whitmer sign the CROWN act.
Barber Taaron Sillman said black Americans face a lot of pressure when it comes to their hair.
"'Anyone with cornrows, braids, or dreadlocks, things of that nature, are like violent criminals,' you know what I'm saying? And that's not true," he said.
It's why he's happy to see the CROWN Act become law in Michigan, which amends the Elliot-Larsen Citvil Rights act so that non-disrimination under race includes "historically associated" traits like hair texture or styles.
"I had a young man come in the other day. He had a job interview and he wanted to look presentable. But he didn't want to cut his dreads off... It's ridiculous that that type of pressure is put on an applicant," Sillman recalled.
Another Barber, Ivan Jeffries, told a similar story.
"I have people come in [and ask me to] cut their dreadlocks they've been growing for three years," he said.
Jeffries feels CROWN represents a big step forward for black Michiganders, allowing them the same kind of self-expression as others.
"[Hair is] something that belongs to you. You should be entitled to whether you wear it a certain way or how you cut your hair," said Jeffries.
And that's something Sillman is excited to see.
"You're gonna see a lot more people growing their heair out. Gonna see a lot more nappy 'fros. You'll see a lot more people transitioning to the locks. We're definitely gonna see that now," said Sillman.
Michigan is the 23rd state to adopt the CROWN act.
The bill had previously stalled in the legislature in both 2020 and 2022.