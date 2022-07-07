Flint Bishop International Airport cuts back 8% of flights

FLINT, Mich (WJRT) – Flint's Bishop International Airport is getting a huge injection of federal funds. Nearly $3.5 million dollars for infrastructure.
The federal funding comes from the Airport Terminal Program to repair the airport's 30-year-old roof.
The funding comes at a time when there are fewer flights coming in and out of the airport. Currently only three airlines provide services at Bishop: American, United and Allegiant.
“We took about an 8% reduction throughout the summer,” CEO Nino Sapone said.
Sapone says fliers' options of times to depart and arrive are limited, with about 15 to 20 flights available every day due to cutbacks.
“Regional pilots are going to the mainline to backfill because they don't have pilots,” he said. “That's why you see some of these cancellations and even see suspended service in certain areas until they get their staffing up to provide that service.”
In recent weeks airlines have canceled fewer flights at the regional airport but flyers say the anxiety of a delay or last-minute cancellation is still there.
“We’re trusting we don’t have any problems, we're all ticketed and ready to go to Laguardia,” Carol Hanes-Nason who was flying to New York said.
“I checked most days this week and there's no delays so hopefully it stays that way, we did start hearing about issues at other airports,” Jo-Anne Kalpak, who is flying to Florida said.
Sapone says long term with capacity so high, service will continue to be provided, adding more flights that’s the added challenge.
“You just have to continue to talk to all the airlines and try to get new service in here and back the airlines that we have and support them the best we can,” Sapone said.