Flint boxers mourn loss of local coach

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint mourns the loss of a man who shaped the city's athletic history.
Leon "Bumper" Lawson passed away on Monday at the age of 82.
The former marine and close friend of Muhammad Ali was a frequent sight at the city's boxing rings and a mentor to young fighters.
"Because of him, man, we lived a life that I honestly would have never thought possible," said his grandson Andre Dirrell, who has some 30 wins to his name and a bronze medal from the 2004 Olympics.
He told ABC12 none of that would have been possible without Lawson's coaching.
But Dirrell said he was more than a trainer. He was a father figure who taught him discipline, focus, and perseverance. Dirrell recounted a story when he lost his first serious fight when he was 10 years old.
"He asks 'he beat you up pretty good, huh,' with a smile on his face. And I'm like 'yeah.' And he said "'don't worry about it, son, we'll get him next time,'" Dirrell recalled.
To others, like Flint's GWOAT Claressa Shields, Lawson was someone in their corner as they climbed to the top.
"When I used to win in tournaments, every time we got back from tournaments, Bump pulled me aside and gave me a hundred dollars. He didn't know how much that hundred dollars helped me and my family all the time," said Shields.
Outside of boxing, Lawson's wife Brenda recalls him as a romantic who always kept the charming spirit of their first meeting.
"He was on a motorcycle. He asked me if I ever rode a motorcycle and I told him no. He asked "do you want a ride," so I climbed on the back of that motorcycle and I've been sitting with him from that day to this one," she said.
Dirrell said his grandfather inspired generations of fighters and nurtured the talent of any kid who walked into the gym.
It's a spirit that he wants to carry on.
"The most important thing we can do is continue on his legacy and continue to keep his name alive through the younger generation," said Dirrell.
Lawson's funeral arrangements are still pending.