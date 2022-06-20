Community comes together for Traditional Flint Juneteenth Celebration

FLINT (Mich.) - The Flint community celebrated Juneteenth over the weekend with events that included a festival and parade.
The Traditional Flint Juneteenth Celebration was held Sunday afternoon at Max Brandon Park.
Great weather provided the backdrop for bounce houses, food, vendors, and more.
The weekend of events celebrated the heritage and history of the freeing of slaves almost 200 years ago.
In Genessee County, Juneteenth celebrations have been happening long before the federal holiday declaration last year.
Nia Elbert told ABC 12 it was important for the community to come together for Juneteenth.
"There's more history for us to uncover. So I hope my age - especially kids my age- are able to look into that for themselves that way they have their own connection with history. That way they can tell their story to their kids and their grandkids and so forth."