Flint chapter of Nation Outside combats housing narrative for returning citizens

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A returning citizen is a person who rejoins the community after serving time in jail or prison and in return - someone who often faces several challenges.
Almost half of the population in the city of Flint have felonies but once returning citizens are thrusted back into society - where do they go?
Housing is a major issue and the mission of Flint's Nation Outside is to bridge the gap.
"I believe they deserve an opportunity, they served their time, they've done what they're supposed to do, but in order to be successful you have to have an opportunity," said Johnell Allen-Bey, Flint Regional Director of Nation Outside. "We've been working closely trying to make sure that nobody who is justice impacted is restricted from housing."
Johnell Allen-Bey of Flint's Nation Outside says it's a vicious cycle, oftentimes landlords uphold barriers to returning citizens - making it almost impossible to obtain housing with a felony, which in return causes a revolving door back behind bars.
"If you don't have that it's hard for you to be able to focus on anything else," said Allen-Bey. "There were ones who were in the movement before me who were forerunners that never forgot me when I was incarcerated and they were out here making changes so that I can be able to be in the position I'm in today so, it's only right for me to do the work that I do."
Nation Outside assists formerly incarcerated people with both employment and housing as a hand-up back into society making a positive change in lives such as Tony Roy, a returning citizen and a father of 8.
"Housing is one of the biggest things that affects us post incarceration," said Roy.
And though barriers are placed, there's no room for defeat as Tony lost his daughter months before his release at just 20-years-old, losing her was a wake up call to move forward and no longer be placed back in the system.
"I lost her, so when you talk about a person who doesn't want to do wrong no more - you lose a child, that changes you," Roy said. "This is the reason why I want to change. I don't care if somebody hurts me right now, somebody could kill me, smack me, I'm not doing nothing wrong no more because I have to be there for them. I lost a daughter, so that's why I do it."
