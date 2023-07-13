Flint chapter reflects on 10 years of the Black Lives Matter movement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Today marks a milestone anniversary of the event that led to the creation of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Exactly 10 years ago, a jury ruled George Zimmerman was not guilty for shooting and killing 17-year-old Travyon Martin, an unarmed black teenager. This kick started a furious debate across the country on racial profiling, self-defense and equal treatment of Black Americans.
The BLM Flint chapter was officially established in 2020. However, their president says there have been boots on the ground from the very beginning.
"We are celebrating the 10 year anniversary of Black Lives Matter Movement. This mission is still alive more now than ever before," said DeWaun Robinson, president of Black Lives Matter Flint.
In 2012, 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was shot and killed by George Zimmerman. His death and the acquittal of Zimmerman a year later breathed life into the Black Lives Matter movement. Then in 2014, the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown at the hands of police in Ferguson, Missouri, boosted the phrase #BlackLivesMatter" targeting law enforcement.
"We've seen many transitions over the years, some good, the bad, the ugly, all that," he added.
It was in 2020 when George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police sparked the organization's rallying in response to police brutality. According to Research Pew Center, the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag reached its peak during the summer.
"We were rejuvenated back after George Floyd was murdered. That had national attention, but also mobilized organizations and groups around the country to go ahead and get activated in their communities," said Robinson.
Data from the NAACP finds that while white people make up a little more than 60 percent of the population, they make up about 41% of fatal police shootings. Black people make up only about 13.4% of the population and 22% of fatal police shootings. That means Black people are about twice as likely as white people to be shot and killed by police officers.
"Overtime, people kind of go back to their regular scheduled programs and live life and don't realize another incident is waiting around the corner, so you always have to stay one foot ahead."
The chapter acknowledges the progress that has been made over the last decade, but also recognizes the amount of work that still needs to be done.
"Let's show the world what we can be. I guarantee you once we do the work, you won't even have the need to say Black Lives Matter because we all know it will," said Robinson.