Flint Chief Resilience Officer Lottie Ferguson departs from city administration

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Chief Resilience officer Lottie Ferguson announced her resignation after three years of service with the Neely Administration.
Ferguson's main goal was securing grant dollars for the city.
That includes a major issue for the city -- American Rescue Plan funding.
But now with her absence -- a big void needs to be filled.
"I am extremely grateful for every minute spent here in the mayor's office," said Lottie Ferguson, city of Flint chief resilience officer.
Mayor Neely says although her work is done at the City of Flint administration level -- her purpose continues.
"Ferguson was a great asset to the city administration and also to the city of Flint," said Neely. "Lottie was born and raised in this community and she's not leaving or vacating this community nor the service of people in this community she's just moving to the philanthropic community."
"In my time as chief resilience officer I had the focus of making sure the city of Flint was strong socially, economically, and environmentally and we did that through partnerships and grant funded programs and raised over $20 million in grant programs during my time here in the city of Flint," Ferguson said.
Ferguson has been in her role as CRO since 2020 - since then she says it has been both a challenge and advantage.
"I look at things a bit differently than some folks who have been in municipal government for a long time," Ferguson said. "And I understand and value people and the work that people do over the product that people present and when you do that, when you care for the people - they care for the city."
Chief resilience officer handles all things dealing with grants for the city - one of the biggest community concerns ARPA funds in which Neely says Ferguson played a huge part.
"It's a specialized skill set and so we have the need for the person with a specialized skill set," said Neely. "We have identified multiple candidates."
Ferguson will transition to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint - taking a role as Vice President of Development and Donor Services.