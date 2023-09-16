Flint City Administrator says the city is now forced to take steps to ensure emergency repairs are made

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Flint is speaking out after City Cpuncil didn't complete business at Thursday night's special meeting.
The meeting was called after council did not address several issues on Monday.
City Administrator Clyde Edwards says the city is now forced to take steps to ensure emergency repairs are made to the Water Pollution Control influent chamber as well as removing lead paint from homes where the health of young families is threatened and making sure homeless families have the resources they need.
The administration says it's able to step in because of a city ordinance.