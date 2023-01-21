Flint City Council holds special meeting to discuss ARPA funds

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint residents voiced their frustration and concerns about the allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
1st ward Councilman Eric Mays called the special meeting Saturday. An estimated 100 people attended, hoping for clarification and direction on how and when the money is going to be allocated.
"I think a lot of questions got answered," said Flint resident Michael Waters. "The main thing is to make residents get our fair share. We have been getting the short end of the stick for years."
Councilman Mays says he feels like the meeting was beneficial for residents. "I think we were able to communicate with the people and get them acclimated to the future process, and that was the goal," said Mays.