Weather Alert

...AREAS OF HEAVY SNOW AFFECTING GENESEE...LAPEER...
NORTHERN MACOMB...NORTHERN OAKLAND...AND ST. CLAIR COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...Areas of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to
about a half mile. Localized accumulation up to an inch with
duration about an hour at any one location. Untreated roads will be
slick and hazardous in spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1132 PM EST, areas of heavy snow extended
from Marlette to Davison to Flushing moving southeast at 20 MPH. A
weakening trend is expected south of the I-69 corridor.

THE AREAS OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR...
Flint and Lapeer around 1155 PM EST.
Metamora around 1210 AM EST.
Lake Fenton around 1215 AM EST.
Grand Blanc around 1225 AM EST.
Imlay City, Yale and Dryden around 1230 AM EST.

This includes the following highways...
I-75 between mile markers 60 and 133.
I-69 between mile markers 124 and 199.
M-53 between mile markers 16 and 24.
US-23 between mile markers 78 and 90.

SAFETY INFO...
Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down
and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Flint city council member pushes to get vacant Washington Elementary torn down

Vacant Washington Elementary school

FLINT,  Mich.  (WJRT) - Detroit City Councilwoman Judy Priestley represents Flint’s 4th ward, which includes the site of the vacant Washington Elementary school.  Priestley continues to push the Flint Community school district to demolish the building.   Wednesday night, she attended the school board meeting to express her frustration and concerns.

Flint city council member pushes to get vacant Washington Elementary school demolished

“Washington needs to be torn down, it’s your responsibility,” said Priestley.  “Who is going to bid on a property that has a building that looks like it’s in Beirut after the war?”

Washington was one of the properties the school district put out for bid, but had no offers.   “It’s a war zone there, it looks like it was bombed,” Priestley told ABC 12.  “It’s open to the basement, there is no fence, no caution tape, nothing.  Kids go in there and play, someone is going to fall and die.”

Priestley questioned the recent proposal by Supertendent Kevelin Jones to pay a company 3 million to tear down the old Central high school.  The board deadlocked on a decision.   “Central still stands, still has four walls and is safe” said Priestley.

Claudia Perkins is a newly elected school board member she told ABC 12 “If I was on board right now, I would demolish it.  You have children in the neighborhood, their safety comes first and foremost.”

