Flint city council member pushes to get vacant Washington Elementary torn down

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Detroit City Councilwoman Judy Priestley represents Flint’s 4th ward, which includes the site of the vacant Washington Elementary school. Priestley continues to push the Flint Community school district to demolish the building. Wednesday night, she attended the school board meeting to express her frustration and concerns.
“Washington needs to be torn down, it’s your responsibility,” said Priestley. “Who is going to bid on a property that has a building that looks like it’s in Beirut after the war?”
Washington was one of the properties the school district put out for bid, but had no offers. “It’s a war zone there, it looks like it was bombed,” Priestley told ABC 12. “It’s open to the basement, there is no fence, no caution tape, nothing. Kids go in there and play, someone is going to fall and die.”
Priestley questioned the recent proposal by Supertendent Kevelin Jones to pay a company 3 million to tear down the old Central high school. The board deadlocked on a decision. “Central still stands, still has four walls and is safe” said Priestley.
Claudia Perkins is a newly elected school board member she told ABC 12 “If I was on board right now, I would demolish it. You have children in the neighborhood, their safety comes first and foremost.”