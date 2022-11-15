Flint City Council takes on new leadership

It is said that change is inevitable - well for Flint City Council that change has come with new leadership.
The council voted on Monday night appointing Allie Herkenroder of the 7th Ward to take position as president and Second Ward Councilwoman Ladel Lewis will serve as vice president.
It's no secret that Flint City Council has faced its share of ups and downs in the past but as with any entity - time promotes a shift in the right direction.
"I literally just want to move the city of Flint forward, not backwards, not stagnant but moving it forward," said Vice President Ladel Lewis. "You have two people that are totally invested in the progression of the city of Flint. And so, Partnerships are everything and we are looking to collaborate with everyone because it takes community to build community"
Though there are a plethora of issues on the agenda that need attention, some in particular are most pressing.
Local governments have had about a year and a half to decide how to spend American Rescue Plan funds. President Biden signed the bill into law last March- exactly one year after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
Flint received 94 million dollars and has only spent well under half of the funds so far. American Rescue Plan funds must be allocated by the end of 2024 and the money must be spent by the end of 2026. If not, good-bye cash-flow.
"The ARPA money is definitely like Cinderella funding, so if it's not used by the midnight hour - poof everything goes back. So, we approved a preliminary budget to how its going to be spent," says Vice President Lewis." We have almost $20 million going towards community organizations to do great things in the city of Flint and we're just excited that the gates of the ARPA funding are going to be open very soon so we encourage the residents to please stay tuned."
Another big issue- the search in finding a new city clerk. Inez Brown retired in September - and the council has yet to agree on replacing her. Although Flint City Council voted to appoint then-deputy clerk Davina Donahue to interim city clerk during its Sept. 12 meeting, the question still remains - when will Flint see its new city clerk?
Vice President Lewis says, "We're looking to have an official clerk January 1st and that's all according to the charter so this isn't our doing this is totally per the charter. "
Donahue’s interim city clerk term is set to end on Dec. 31, 2022.