 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flint City Council votes on new president

  • Updated
  • 0
Ali Herkenroder named new council president

The Flint City Council voted to make Ali Herkenroder president. 

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new president was voted on by the Flint City Council.

The council met Monday night and decided Ali Herkenroder of the 7th Ward will take the position. 

Herkenroder was vice president and had been serving as interim president after Councilman Eric Mays was removed as president back in April.

Second Ward Councilwoman Ladel Lewis will serve as vice president.

Committee chairs will be decided at a later date.

Count on ABC 12 News for updates as the council moves forward under new leadership. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you