Flint City Council votes on new president

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new president was voted on by the Flint City Council.
The council met Monday night and decided Ali Herkenroder of the 7th Ward will take the position.
Herkenroder was vice president and had been serving as interim president after Councilman Eric Mays was removed as president back in April.
Second Ward Councilwoman Ladel Lewis will serve as vice president.
Committee chairs will be decided at a later date.
