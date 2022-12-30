Flint City Council's year in review

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been a year of big personalities butting heads.
The Flint City Council saw a major shakeup in 2021's election, with new members taking six of the nine seats.
And in the spring...saw a leadership change with the removal of Eric Mays as council president.
But at least a few members agree they've gotten some good done.
"I think, the first year with six new councilpersons- even though it had some ups and downs, it had some accomplishments," said 1st Ward council member Eric Mays.
He added that he was happy to see the council pass additional funding for the Miller Road infrastructure project.
Council member Judy Priestley of the 4th Ward said a stand-out moment for her was passing the updated zoning ordinance.
"That was a very comprehensive thing. It sat around for a long time before we got that passed," she said.
However, 2022 wasn't all smooth sailing.
There were many times when council meetings would run late into the night - frequently with no results.
The council also had to sort out some confusion over a form for Flint city residents to get ARPA dollars.
And over the year there have been several clashes between council members.
"I think the greatest challenge is working together," said Priestley.
But they have high hopes for 2023.
Quincy Murphy of the 3rd Ward said he's focusing on widespread blight.
"I would like to see all the abandoned houses in the 3rd ward torn down. Not just the ones next to residential, occupied homes, but to see all those homes get torn down," he told ABC12.
Another item on his agenda, allotting ARPA dollars for home repairs.
And while he's had his differences with Mays, that's actually something they both agree on.
Mays also told ABC12 he hopes for more funding opportunities in 2023, when Democrats officially take the majority in Lansing.