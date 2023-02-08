Flint Community School Board votes to demolish Washington, move forward on other projects

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Community school board voted Wednesday night to move forward with plans to demolish Washington Elementary school and begin discussions with the CS Mott Foundation on a grant for potential new schools and renovations.
The district has been criticized for the conditions of several of its vacant school buildings. At Wednesday night's board meeting, Flint Police Chief Terrance Green said the properties are a danger to his officers and a drain on the department's limited resources.
"It’s very dangerous and we want to partner with the school board and secure some of these buildings," said Chief Green.
Chief Green says the vacant buildings are broken into on a weekly basis.
Washington Elementary is beyond being boarded up to keep people away due to the condition of the building which has been set on fire multiple times.
The school board voted to put out a competitive for the demolition of the east side building, citing its dangerous condition.
The board also approved a measure to allow the superintendent to begin discussions with the CS Mott Foundation for a grant request for potential new schools, renovations and support long-term programming.