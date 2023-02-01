Flint Community School District to address vacant, blighted properties

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Community School district leaders are discussing ways to be better neighbors by addressing the district's vacant properties.
The district has about twenty vacant properties on its tax roll due to a decline of student enrollment over the past years. Many of the properties have become blighted eyesores, including Washington elementary on Flint's east side.
"Some of the properties can be assets, refurbished or used for economic development or green space," said school board treasurer Dylan Luna. "When it comes to Washington, it’s a legal liability, it's not safe and it has to come down."
Luna is working with other board members and community leaders to try and find the funding.
"We are going to have to get federal funds and work together to help secure the money," said Flint city councilwoman Judy Priestley.
Luna said trespassers, illegal scrappers and others are breaking into the properties on a regular basis and it's costing the financially strapped district money that could be put to better use.
"Every operational dollar that is spent on vacant properties cost the district and that is a dollar that is not being spent in the classroom, advancing the mission of better educating our next generation."
There are also discussions on the table about the future of the old Central High School, which could include patterning with Mott Foundation in some capacity to build another high school.