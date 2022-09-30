Flint Community School District to close more schools while dealing with already vacant properties

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Despite an infusion of federal dollars, the Flint Community School District is struggling. While school leaders debate what to do with vacant, blighted properties, ABC 12 is learning the district is preparing for closures of additional schools.
As enrollment dropped through the years, Flint Community School District closed schools, walked away, leaving a mess behind. And, for years neighbors have complained, as beloved schools fell into a state of disrepair. The school district, financially, unable to fix the problem.
ABC 12 recently spoke with Superintendent Kevlin Jones. "We are working with city government on what we can do about the blight,” Jones told ABC 12. It would take an unknown number of millions of dollars to address the state of disrepair of the vacant schools buildings. "Flint community school does not have those funds,” said Jones.
The school board recently voted to put 13 vacant builds out for bid to off load some of the district’s blighted properties. Due to declining enrollment, more building will be added to the district’s closure list. “We have to determine which buildings to keep open and which buildings we are going to close,” said Superintendent Jones.
What the district doesn’t want to do is repeat past mistakes and close schools without a concrete plan to as to how the property is going to be used.
“It’s our plan to have a plan about closing buildings before this year out,” said Superintendent Jones. “We don't want to just close buildings and do nothing with them."
The deadline to decide which schools will close is December 31st.
13 school buildings were put up for bid, they include:
- Zimmerman Center School
- Cook Elementary School
- Dort Elementary
- Garfield Elementary
- King School
- Merrill Elementary
- Wilkins Elementary
- Manley School
- Stewart Elementary
- Washington Elementary
- Lowell Jr. HS
- Williams Elementary
- Johnson Elementary
The properties eceived bids for:
- Dort Elementary School
- King School
- Johnson Elementary School
- Merrill Elementary School
- Stewart Elementary School
- Washington Elementary School
- Wilkins Elementary School
- Zimmerman Center School
The amount of the bids is not being released. The next school board meeting is scheduled for October 12th.