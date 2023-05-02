Flint Community Schools hold all-day "Decision Day Event" for seniors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Decisions have been made and Flint's Class of 2023 is on the pathway to following their dreams.
More than 70 Flint Jaguar seniors will be continuing their education after graduation.
"My major is going to be political science with a double minor in finance and Psychology," said Everett Graham, a senior.
"I'm going to be a student athlete and also a mechanical engineer," said Andrew Davis, a senior.
These seniors say their four years of high school in the Flint Community School district prepared them for their next stops.
"I feel like I do a good job with my leadership role and helping others around me. I feel like me being president helped this year with the things I'll be doing in political science," said Tmya Dudley, senior class president.
And they aren't pumping the brakes on their goals anytime soon.
"I'm really excited to be doing something different. High school was cool, but I think college is going to be a lot more fun, and I'll be learning a lot more," said Graham.
For administrators of the district, it was important to display their student's achievements.
"This day is a focus on their future and we are super invested to make sure that their future will be bright," said Mohammed Aboutawila, community school director.
After today, the staff will continue to support their students as they look to make a difference.
"I've always been connected to our graduates, alumni throughout the many of years because we are a community. We are here to make sure through community education, Flint kids thrive in every single way."