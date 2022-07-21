Flint Community Schools will require masks for the start of the school year

 Skip to main content
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Community School district has said that there will be a temporary mask requirement at all buildings for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. 

In a letter to parents and guardians, Flint Community Schools said well-being of our scholars, families, teachers and staff remains our highest priority.

"The safety and well-being of our scholars, families, teachers and staff remains our highest priority. To that end, we will be temporarily requiring masks at all of our buildings," said Superintendent Kevelin Jones.

The first day of school is Wednesday, August 3. 

