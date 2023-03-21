Flint doctor gives advice on colorectal cancer

FLINT, Mich (WJRT)- More people under 50 are at risk of colorectal cancer.
That's according to a report earlier in March from the American Cancer Society
It's the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the U.S and the ACS expects it could kill more than 50 thousand people this year.
ABC12's Kent Davis joins us with what you need to know.
Colorectal cancer is a silent killer because it typically doesn't cause symptoms until the tumor spreads.
Dr. Dilip Desai is a gastroenterologist at Crowne Point Endoscopy and Surgery in Flint.
He told ABC12 that overall colorectal cancer rates are down, but the rate of young people with the disease is rising.
"It has gone up by 50% in the last 20 years in the younger-aged population," said Desai
Colorectal cancer is also spreading further in young people before being caught. The ACS report shows "distant" stages are found in every three out of every hundred thousand people, when it was just two in the late 90s.
If someone's younger than 45, Desai said they should pay attention to their gut.
"For example, you have symptoms of blood in your stool, changes in bowel habits, bloating, rapidly losing weight," he explained.
And if someone has a family history of colorectal cancer, they'll want to get an exam at 35.
Desai says it can make all the difference.
"Most of these patients who are diagnosed at an early stage have a good prognosis. The survival rate is greater than 90-95%. And so that makes us feel better," he said.
One more tip from Desai: eat more fresh fruits and veggies.
Desai said foods rich in anti-oxidants- like beans and berries- can help prevent cell breakdown and can improve overall health.