Flint education consortium inspires students to become teachers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As schools across America struggle to keep teachers in the classrooms, the Greater Flint Educational Consortium invited local high schoolers to University of Michigan Flint to inspire future educators.
They called it the Teacher Leadership Symposium- and the Consortium hopes it can help create a long-term solution to the teacher staffing crisis.
"In elementary school, I literally had a classroom in my house... I would, like, teach my stuffed animals. It was kinda fun. I'd do my math homework on a whiteboard," said Kailey, a student of Grand Blanc High School, who's aspired to be a teacher since she was little.
So when her school offered a trip to learn about the field, she couldn't refuse.
"I immediately turned in my permission slip. I was like 'yes. this is so for me,'" Kailey said.
About 160 students from across Greater Flint attended the event, where they got to learn about the daily life of an educator through activities and open panels discussions.
"I really like how we got to interact with a whole bunch of teachers who are actually teaching. And we got to ask them questions and they would tell us what it's like to be a real teacher. And it was nice getting their perspective on things," said Alison of Grand Blanc High.
Eddie Kindle, Executive Director of the Greater Flint Education Consortium, said the event is part of a long-term approach to the teacher shortage.
"We thought we would start to recruit earlier... It's a great opportunity for us to reinvest in telling our story as educators. And to be compelling for students who are interested in becoming educators," said Kindle.
Beth Kubitskey, Dean of Education at U of M Flint, believes the new approach is crucial for the future.
"We need to look at a more systemic way to solve the teacher problem. Not just with these quick fixes to get warm bodies in the classroom," she explained.
And it seems Thursday's program paid off.
Alison told ABC12 she feels very motivated for her future career.
"I think I really do want to be a teacher when I'm older. It seems like it'd be, like, a really good environment and it seems really fun," said Alison.
The Education Consortium said they're very excited about the program and hope to continue it in the coming years.