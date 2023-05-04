Flint educator chosen for National Geographic expedition

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One Flint educator will travel the seas with scientists this summer after being selected for National Geographic's Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship.
The program takes North American educators on expeditions in Australia, Asia, and even Antarctica.
Willie Buford, Program Director the YouthQuest after-school program, couldn't believe it when he got his acceptance call.
"I just started shouting and screaming and they were shouting and screaming on the other end, too. Like I said, it was super exciting," he said.
This isn't his first time working with National Geographic, but he said this goes way past the conference he attended in 2018.
He joins 49 other educators selected for scientific expeditions abroad.
They'll learn and study with real scientists in the field, then bring those stories home to share with their students.
"From the insects on the ground to the people in the village," he described.
Buford's also representing America's after-school programs and their growing role in education.
"It felt amazing that informal educators were being offered a spot in this position," he said.
Buford plans to learn from other educators and share their tips and tricks with his team.
And as a Flint kid himself, he hopes the stories he brings back will inspire his students to aim high.
"For me, vacation was Detroit, a lot. And a lot of our kids don't have those experiences. So just sharing the experiences of the world with our students here to expand their mindsets," he said.
Buford sets sail for his expedition in Indonesia in August and comes back in December.
ABC12 will share his stories when he returns.