Flint family home again after days-long RSV scare

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Family is grateful to have their 11-month-old daughter home with them after a bout with both RSV and COVID-19 sent her to the hospital.
RSV is a respiratory virus most kids catch at some point.
But this year, it's emerged at the same time as an early flu season and COVID uptick, overwhelming hospitals across the U-S.
Little Eliana's mom and dad said, aside from some sniffles, she showed no signs of being sick.
The worst came all at once while driving home Sunday afternoon after a visit with Santa.
Her father, Matthew James, pulled the car over and called an ambulance.
"Being on the side of the road in the middle of nowhere while your daughter's having a seizure and you don't know what to do? It really, really scared me, really bad," said James.
Eliana's been to two hospitals between Sunday and Tuesday. First Genesys, then Hurley- where she was diagnosed with both COVID-19 and RSV.
She called the experience stressful- watching her daughter's body shake with a fever over 100.
"I thought, this could possibly be it," she said.
But Hoffman and James could finally breathe a sigh of relief Tuesday morning, when Eli's fever broke.
And while they're happy she's home recovering, the ordeal has left its mark on them.
"What about if her fever spikes up again and she goes into another seizure? Or if she gets sicker? Or what if we all get sick and I'm unable to properly provide for her because I'm sick," Hoffman worried.
Their message to other parents: take signs of sickness seriously, especially with Christmas around the corner.
"We could've potentially infected many of our family members and friends we were planning on seeing this holiday," Hoffman said.
She and James say Eli is doing well- just drowsier and hungrier than usual.
But they look forward to seeing her happy, smiling face come back as she recovers.