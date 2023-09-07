Flint family marks nearly one year since RSV scare

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Respiratory illness season is on the horizon and doctors are saying it's time to get ready.
In December, ABC12 spoke with a family whose daughter had a close call with both RSV and COVID-19.
ABC12 checked in with them on Thursday to see how they're planning for the annual viruses.
Not even a year ago, Destiny Hoffman was terrified for her newborn daughter, Eliana.
A few coughs quickly turned into both COVID-19 and RSV- leaving Ellie fighting for her life in the hospital.
But today, you wouldn't even know it.
"She's been laughing, playing. On the roll, pretty much... She likes to grow her own peppers, tomatoes," said Hoffman.
However, the scare *has changed how Hoffman thinks of germ exposure.
"We had people over constantly. We were going out constantly. We were going out to eat, visiting friends and family. And we've slowed down on that a lot," she explained.
Ellie's illness came during a winter "triple-demic" of flu, RSV, and COVID.
And Flint pediatrician Bhavna Vaniawala said another one could be in the cards for 2023.
"We've already started seeing some cases of COVID and some required hospitalization. We already started seeing some cases of RSV. We will know more as time goes into fall and winter," said Vaniawala.
With Ellie starting early education on Monday- and with a new baby in the house- that possibility has Hoffman concerned.
"If she comes home sick, that's a big risk for her sister," Hoffman remarked.
"It is advisable you keep your child safe at home to let them recover from the illness," said Vaniawala.