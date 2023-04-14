Flint father and son duo gear up for the 39th annual N.P.C. Mid-Michigan Bodybuilding Competition

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - They lift, they diet, they pose -- and they compete.
It takes a lot to step onto the stage for a body building championship!
For a Flint man...it was his son-in-law who actually inspired him to get back into the sport.
The duo is gearing up for the 39th Annual N.P.C. Mid-Michigan Body building championship.
It is often said that you can't teach an old dog new tricks- well father-son duo Kevin Kaczmarek and Hamza Hmaidi are changing the game as Hmaidi inspired his father-in-law to pick up his passion of body building after a 25-year hiatus.
"I had just come off of a serious injury, a spinal surgery, was recovering for a few years and put on quite a few pounds I went up to 260Ibs," said Kaczmarek.
2019 was the year of Kaczmarek's awakening as his son-in-law competed in the Northwestern bodybuilding championship and refueled the steam back into him.
"While we were sitting there and I'm way out of shape at this competition Hamaza looks at me like if we cut you down you might be able to compete with these old guys dad," Kaczmarek said.
A return of the beast as Kaczmarek went on to get in the best shape as a few years went by and won several competitions in the midst - like the Michigan State Natural Championship leading him to gain pro status.
"I competed with the masters 40, 50, 60-year-olds and by the grace of God I won the 60-year-old," Kaczmarek said. "And then I had to compete against the 40,50-year-olds and I was kind of freaked out about it and he told me this can happen you can win this dad, so I went out there and I ended up winning the overall and got my pro card."
And though Kaczmarek was a fitness buff all of his life - his son-in-law reintroduced his love for bodybuilding.
"And now here I am at the N.P.C. in Flint where it all started," he said. "I started here years ago, and I'd like to wrap up my career here as well."
The 39th Annual N.P.C. Mid-Michigan Body building championship will take place Saturday April 15 at Flushing High School.
For more information on tickets visit www.michigannpc.org.