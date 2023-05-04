Flint father released from prison in the death of his daughter while he waits for new trial

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint father has been released from prison and granted a retrial after serving nearly 14 years for the death of his 7-month-old daughter Naviah.
In 2010, Michael Anthony Griffin was convicted of Felony Murder and Child Abuse for the 2009 death of his 7-month-old daughter Naviah. Griffin was watching the child when he says she fell out of a motorized infant swing after being left unsecured. At his trial, several doctors testified on behalf of the prosecution that her injuries were consistent with abuse and Griffin was sentenced to life in prison.
In 2020, the Michigan Innocence Clinic got involved in Griffin’s case and approached the Mike Morse law firm to take it on pro-bono. After several court hearings and motions, a judge recently ruled Griffin had ineffective counsel and granted the Flint father a retrial. Griffin is out on bond while waiting for his new trial.
Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Griffin said, “It’s been a long journey. I never thought I would see this day. I am here and it just feels great.”
Attorney Mike Morse said the justice system is broken and more resources are needed. “His lawyer didn’t understand the science, didn’t under the medicine and didn’t bother to hire someone or consult with someone who could help him,” said Morse. “If we would have lost this motion, that’s it, he’s in prison for the rest of his life. That was daunting.”
Griffin is hoping his story helps others. “I hope this touches people and other wrongfully convicted people have this moment too.”
Griffin’s new trial is scheduled for later this year.