Flint fire chief terminated, former chief to return on interim basis

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There is a change in leadership at the Flint fire department. Former Chief Theron Wiggins is coming out of retirement to lead the department on an interim basis, replacing Raymond Barton who told ABC 12 he was fired.
Wiggins joined the Flint fire department when he was just 18 years old. He retired as fire chief in 2001 after 27 years on the job. “Once a chief, always a chief,” said Wiggins. “I am looking forward to meeting new people, making sure they have the support they need. They are doing a wonderful job at putting out fires and doing what they have to do to help the public.”
The decision comes at a time when the department, and Barton, are embroiled in controversy involving the deaths of two young boys in a house fire this past May. Barton alleges a cover up by the Neeley administration when he claims his recommendation to have two firefighters terminated after missing the boys in a primary search was ignored. Instead, the firefighters, who have since resigned, were disciplined and ordered to go thru additional training. The family of the two young boys is suing the city and the fire fighters.
The mayor’s office is not elaborating on the decision to replace Barton, but said in a statement, “We’re proud to announce that former Flint Fire Chief Theron Wiggins will serve as the Interim Fire Chief for the City of Flint as we continue to move our great city forward. The City of Flint would like to thank Fire Chief Raymond Barton for his decades of service to this community.”
Nick Kendrick, President of Flint Firefighters Local 352, says the union welcomes new leadership. “We think it’s great steps forward for the fire department, and the city itself,” said Kendrick. “We didn’t feel like we were being lead in the right direction, we are hoping Fire Chief Wiggins is going to bring new light to the situation and help get our numbers and roster up.”
Kendrick says the fire department, like many in Michigan, is currently dealing with a staff shortage.