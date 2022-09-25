 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 18 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around PM EDT Monday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Flint fire crews battle another suspicious fire on city's east side

Flint, Mich.  (WJRT) - Flint fire crews battle another suspicious fire on the city’s east side.

A crowd gathered as a cloud of dark smoke and bright orange flames filled the sky Friday afternoon.  Yet another abandoned home went up in flames.  This one on Missouri Avenue, a couple houses away from Caleb Weber.  “It’s really scary,” Weber told ABC 12.  “I heard the sirens, by the time I stepped outside to see what was going on, the house was fully engulfed.”

Sources tell ABC 12, there have been a rash of fires in the neighborhood off Dort Highway near Missouri Avenue over the past few months.  Most fires are set to abandoned, blighted houses, including ones owned by the Genesee County Land Bank.   The work of an arsonist.  

“We’ve seen a lot of these,” said long time Flint resident Tammy Dana.  “They need to be torn down instead of sitting vacant for years.”

Flint fire crews battle another suspicious fire

Dana says her grandmother’s old home was torched as well.  It’s now owned by the land bank.   “This is problem in the City of Flint and they need to take care of it.”

Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby occupied home.  The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

