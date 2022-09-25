Flint fire crews battle another suspicious fire on city's east side

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint fire crews battle another suspicious fire on the city’s east side.
A crowd gathered as a cloud of dark smoke and bright orange flames filled the sky Friday afternoon. Yet another abandoned home went up in flames. This one on Missouri Avenue, a couple houses away from Caleb Weber. “It’s really scary,” Weber told ABC 12. “I heard the sirens, by the time I stepped outside to see what was going on, the house was fully engulfed.”
Sources tell ABC 12, there have been a rash of fires in the neighborhood off Dort Highway near Missouri Avenue over the past few months. Most fires are set to abandoned, blighted houses, including ones owned by the Genesee County Land Bank. The work of an arsonist.
“We’ve seen a lot of these,” said long time Flint resident Tammy Dana. “They need to be torn down instead of sitting vacant for years.”
Dana says her grandmother’s old home was torched as well. It’s now owned by the land bank. “This is problem in the City of Flint and they need to take care of it.”
Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby occupied home. The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.