...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 21 knots from the
northeast with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Flint fire crews battle blaze at vacant commercial building

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint fire crews battle blaze at vacant commercial building

FLINT, Mich.  (WJRT) - A vacant commercial building went up in flames, sending a huge cloud of dark smoke into the sky.   

Flint fire crews got the first call around 3:45 p.m.  When they arrived on the scene at 3101 North Saginaw Street, they discovered flames on the top floor.  Soon after, the building was fully engulfed and unsafe to enter.

"Due to conditions of the building, several walls already started to lean, so it wasn’t safe to put anyone inside," said Battalion Chief Mark Kovach.

The building has been vacant for years and had no utilities connected, making the fire suspicious.

"We didn't have any witnesses say if they saw anyone inside, and no utilities hooked up to building," said Kovach.  "We can’t explain how it could have started, so an investigator will look into it." 

According to the Flint property portal, the building is owned by the Genesee County Land Bank.

