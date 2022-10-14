Flint fire department giving away smoke detectors to residents

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint fire department is offering free smoke detectors to city residents.
Winter months can be the most dangerous for house fires. “We want to save lives,” said Sgt. Ammad Bell. “We want to give everybody the opportunity to have what they need to survive in case a fire breaks out.”
The smoke detectors are being offered to Flint residents. You need to provide identification with a Flint address.
Smoke detectors will be available at the below fire stations Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. until supplies last.
Fire Station # 1. 310 E. Fifth St.
Fire Station # 3. 1525 M.L. King Blvd.
Fire Station # 5 3402 Western Rd.
Fire Station #6 716. W. Pierson Rd.
Fire Station # 8. 202 E. Atherton Rd.