 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 27 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 6 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Flint fire department giving away smoke detectors to residents

  • Updated
  • 0

Flint fire department giving away smoke detectors to residents

FLINT, Mich.  (WJRT) - The Flint fire department is offering free smoke detectors to city residents.

Winter months can be the most dangerous for house fires.  “We want to save lives,” said Sgt. Ammad Bell.  “We want to give everybody the opportunity to have what they need to survive in case a fire breaks out.”

The smoke detectors are being offered to Flint residents.  You need to provide identification with a Flint address.

Smoke detectors will be available at the below fire stations Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. until supplies last.

Fire Station # 1.  310 E. Fifth St.

Fire Station # 3. 1525 M.L. King Blvd.

Fire Station # 5   3402 Western Rd.

Fire Station #6   716. W. Pierson Rd.

Fire Station # 8. 202 E. Atherton Rd.

Recommended for you