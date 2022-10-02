Flint firefighters find body in garage

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of southeast Michigan except for metro Detroit to the Ohio border. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect temperatures sensitive plants from frost and near freezing temperatures. &&