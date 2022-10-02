 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...All of southeast Michigan except for metro Detroit to
the Ohio border.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect temperatures sensitive plants from frost
and near freezing temperatures.

&&

Flint firefighters find body in garage

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint firefighters find body in garage

FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage.

Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue.  When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.  

Once they put the fire out, they discovered a body in the garage.  It's unknown if the remains are of a male or female.

The investigation has been turned over to Flint's arson investigator and Michigan State Police.

Recommended for you