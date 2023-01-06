Flint firefighters sounding alarm on staffing shortages

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters are overworked, understaffed and underpaid, putting stress on an already struggling department.
Nick Kendrick is president of the union which represents Flint firefighters. He tells ABC 12 the city has a budget for 84 full-time firefighters, but even with recent hires, the department is struggling to cover staffing needs, forcing some stations to be browned out.
“It’s hard. We don’t have staffing, so we are having to close stations which has crews on duty running all over the city which results in longer response times,” Kendrick tells ABC 12.
The Flint fire department is one of the busiest for its size in the country, responding to thousands of calls yearly, many working fires.
“People want to come here because of the fires, but once they get the experience, they leave for higher wages,” said Kendrick.
Kendrick tells ABC 12, starting pay for a trainee is $10.10 an hour. The hourly rate does increase over time, but not enough to offset inflation and higher salaries, including bonuses, being offered at departments.
“We’ve got employees living under the poverty line,” said Kendrick. “It’s hard to say I am going to run into a burning building and put my life on the line when you can flip burgers for $15.00.”
Fire departments across the country are struggling with recruiting, but Kendrick says the department has been working without a contract for more than a year. The stress of the job is weighing on those who are committed to serving the people of Flint and tasked with risking their lives to save others.
ABC 12 reached out to the Flint city administration for comment but did not hear back at the time of the broadcast.