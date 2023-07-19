Flint Inner City Youth Hockey Program moves outside to Mott Park

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Inner City Youth Hockey program has moved from the ice to the outdoors.
The newly renovated Mott Park hockey court in Flint is now the second home of Rico Phillips' program.
No skates, no ice time, you don't even need a stick, they have a shed full of them for anybody to use.
Phillips, who is the director of the Flint Inner City Youth Hockey program, says they are bringing hockey to the community at its most organic form.
"It's to reach out to the community that lives here," said Phillips. "Kids that are living amongst this neighborhood or adjacent to this neighborhood, we want to make sure we extend that opportunity to join us. Then ultimately give them a chance to join us on the ice in the winter."
Phillips plans to hold sessions throughout the summer at Mott Park, to register just hit this link.